EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

