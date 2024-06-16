EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 224.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.50. 207,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average is $185.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $646,983. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

