EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 150,806 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1,750.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,806 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 553,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.72. 869,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

