EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,325 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 113,219 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $14,269,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,193. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.