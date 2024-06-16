EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

