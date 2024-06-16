EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 801,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.
NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,785. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.94. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $317.50.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
