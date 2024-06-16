Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Equifax worth $182,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFX traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.61. 523,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average of $245.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

