Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.92 EPS.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
RL opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
