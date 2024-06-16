Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $580,971.98 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $78.16 million and approximately $580,971.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,526.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.89 or 0.00647700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00118921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00265327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00074482 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,852,831 coins and its circulating supply is 75,852,696 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

