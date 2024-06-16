Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.79 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Ergo has a total market cap of $77.79 million and approximately $579,398.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,251.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00637879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00118251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00037779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00264214 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00042536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00073316 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,860,040 coins and its circulating supply is 75,861,363 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

