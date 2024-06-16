Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.20. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 117,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 344,410 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

