Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $9.33 Average PT from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.