Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $40,820,358. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FICO traded up $11.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,390.59. 111,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,239.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $764.49 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

