FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) VP Sells $12,141.15 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $12,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,055 shares in the company, valued at $504,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,226,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

See Also

