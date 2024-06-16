Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Hits $62.45 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $62.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00045179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

