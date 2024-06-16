FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FGI Industries stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.39. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.