FIGS’s (FIGS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $832.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock worth $155,648. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FIGS by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

