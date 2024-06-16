First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other First National news, Director James R. Wilkins III bought 4,257 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,897.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,248,340.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Wilkins III bought 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,531,661.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,324 shares of company stock valued at $234,618. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

First National Price Performance

Shares of First National stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 5,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. First National has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First National will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

