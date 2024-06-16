Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 109,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $188,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,285,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TROW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. 768,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

