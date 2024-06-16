Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,756 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $257,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,582.14. The company had a trading volume of 223,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,570. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,581.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,606.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

