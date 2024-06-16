Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Billion Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,842,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $855.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,517. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.54 and a one year high of $856.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $774.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

