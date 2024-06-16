Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $132.67 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,496,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,246,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $132,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,970,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 196,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 759,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 169,713 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.91. 11,475,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,375. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

