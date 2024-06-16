Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $179.72 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Parker-Hannifin worth $179,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $665,188,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $25.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.30. 1,363,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.62 and its 200-day moving average is $511.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

