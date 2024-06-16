Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $233.22 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of General Motors worth $233,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,716,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

