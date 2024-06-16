Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 157,665 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $492,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. 2,804,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

