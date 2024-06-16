Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 218,871 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,871 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Onto Innovation worth $124,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,420. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

