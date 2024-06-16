Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.03. Fluor has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 272.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 36,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 151,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

