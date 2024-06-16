Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

BNDX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.95. 2,814,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,701. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

