Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $4.74 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.