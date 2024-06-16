Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $172.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,413. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

