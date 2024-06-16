Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:CVM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 147,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,479.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eugene Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,000 shares of company stock worth $80,620. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

