Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. 277,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,962. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.