Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,690,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

