Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 2,904,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

