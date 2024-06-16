Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,807. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.