Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

DD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 2,006,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

