Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of Fortrea stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,739,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,568,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

