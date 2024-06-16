Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
