Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 283 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a market cap of £111.56 million, a PE ratio of -181.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.57. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 649 ($8.26).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

