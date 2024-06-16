FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issued By Zacks Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.88%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.