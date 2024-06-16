FY2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Lowered by Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $24.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.41. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.91 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $470.72 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.54.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

