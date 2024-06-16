FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Oracle Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after buying an additional 1,514,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

