FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

ASPN stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 128,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

