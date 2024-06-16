G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 639,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,563. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

