G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on G1 Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 639,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,563. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than G1 Therapeutics
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.