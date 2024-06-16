GateToken Price Hits $8.57 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. GateToken has a market cap of $798.98 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00012898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,203,784 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,209,082.79640538 in circulation. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.

