Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Up 49.1% in May

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gaucho Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Gaucho Group stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Gaucho Group has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 210.57% and a negative net margin of 709.04%.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

