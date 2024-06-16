Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.57. 13,581,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,602,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $443.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.71 and its 200-day moving average is $404.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

