Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $2.67 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 3.0% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. 3,910,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

