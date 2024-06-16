Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 37.0% in May

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of CATH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $65.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

