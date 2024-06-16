Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Globe Life worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Globe Life by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,578. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.