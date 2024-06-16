Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Globe Life worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Globe Life by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globe Life Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,578. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
