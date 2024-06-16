Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $202.89 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,596,070 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
